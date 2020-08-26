|
|
|
Turney Wayne 10.03.74 - 07.08.20
We are very saddened to announce the sudden and tragic death of Wayne.
We cherish the wonderful memories you leave behind and you will leave a huge gap in our lives and hearts.
You will always be remembered for your caring and loving nature.
Forever in our thoughts and hearts. May peace be with you Wayne.
With so much love, Ruth, Lee, Darren, Kane, Skye and all Wayne's extended family and friends.
Due to COVID restrictions there will be a private family cremation on Friday
4th September at Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes.
Any enquires to H.W. Mason & Sons,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD. Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Bucks Herald on Aug. 26, 2020