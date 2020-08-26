Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Turney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Turney

Notice Condolences

Wayne Turney Notice
Turney Wayne 10.03.74 - 07.08.20
We are very saddened to announce the sudden and tragic death of Wayne.
We cherish the wonderful memories you leave behind and you will leave a huge gap in our lives and hearts.
You will always be remembered for your caring and loving nature.
Forever in our thoughts and hearts. May peace be with you Wayne.
With so much love, Ruth, Lee, Darren, Kane, Skye and all Wayne's extended family and friends.
Due to COVID restrictions there will be a private family cremation on Friday
4th September at Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes.
Any enquires to H.W. Mason & Sons,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD. Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Bucks Herald on Aug. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -