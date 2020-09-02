|
|
|
Britten William (Bill) Robert Passed away at home on Thursday 20th August 2020, aged 92 years.
Funeral Service to take place at
Bierton Crematorium on Tuesday
8th September (by invitation only),
All enquiries to
K. Y Green 01296 482041.
A webcast will be available.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for The Thames Valley Air Ambulance Service
(charity number 1084910)
Donations may be sent to Thames Valley Air Ambulance, Stokenchurch
House, Oxford Road, Stokenchurch, HP14 3SX or via https://www.tvairambulance.org.uk/
support-us/donate/
The family would welcome memories to be shared via the announcements page of the Bucks Herald
online.
Published in Bucks Herald on Sept. 2, 2020