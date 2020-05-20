|
|
|
Bennett Yvonne Angela
(also known as Fiona Angela Bennett) Our much loved, liked and chatty sister, Fiona, who used to flash her
gold tooth when she smiled, passed away peacefully on 15 May 2020.
She was 55 years old.
She will be sorely missed but we take comfort that God has reunited
her with our mother.
Fiona's funeral will be for immediate family only and please respect our wishes, but that whenever you think of Fiona, think of happy memories.
A memorial service will be held for both our mother and sister once we are over the pandemic.
Published in Bucks Herald on May 20, 2020