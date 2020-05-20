Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Bennett

Notice Condolences

Yvonne Bennett Notice
Bennett Yvonne Angela
(also known as Fiona Angela Bennett) Our much loved, liked and chatty sister, Fiona, who used to flash her
gold tooth when she smiled, passed away peacefully on 15 May 2020.
She was 55 years old.

She will be sorely missed but we take comfort that God has reunited
her with our mother.

Fiona's funeral will be for immediate family only and please respect our wishes, but that whenever you think of Fiona, think of happy memories.

A memorial service will be held for both our mother and sister once we are over the pandemic.
Published in Bucks Herald on May 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -