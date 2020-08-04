Alfred Francis Weithman
Alfred Francis Weithman, born December 31, 1934 to George and Clotilda (Alt) Weithman, died at his home on August 3, 2020. Alfred attended St. Bernard's Elementary School and graduated from New Washington High School. Following graduation Alfred served in the United States Army. When Alfred returned from the service, he attended Barber School and later became a licensed insurance agent. Alfred married, Dorothy (Siesel) on August 1, 1959. The two of them lived their entire lives in New Washington and attended St. Bernard's Church. Alfred was always actively involved in St. Bernard's Church as he served as a Eucharistic Minister, member of the finance committee, managed Bingo, led the men's choir and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Alfred dedicated his life to his family modeling how to serve others through sincere kindness and his Catholic faith. Alfred's love for his wife, Dorothy was clear to see. They enjoyed canning, restoring antiques, and making wood crafts for their children. Alfred's most treasured memories came from the time he spent with his children and grandchildren. His greatest fulfilment in life was brought about by caring for his grandchildren whom he showered with smiles and laughter. His grandchildren will remember him for his many haircuts, countless snacks, camping trips, cookie and candy making nights and the most treasured Hallmark Family Movie Night.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, parents George and Clotilda, three brothers George Jr., Fr. Robert, and Allan, as well as one grandson Samuel Weithman. He is survived by one brother Mike (Patsy) Weithman of Chatfield, his nine children Sheila (Steve Showecker) Hanes of Mt. Gilead, Mary (Mike) Cotsamire of Bucyrus, Mark (Deanna) Weithman of Tiro, Nancy (Aaron) Ackerman of New Washington, Matt (Kim) Weithman of New Washington, Dan (Kathy) Weithman of Galena, John (Missy) Weithman of Galena, Dave (Tara) Weithman of Galena, and Jen (Doug) Phenicie of New Washington. Twenty-eight grandchildren: Melissa Bernas, Alex and Josh Hanes, Chad, Bradley, Erin, and Neil Oberlander and Mariah Cotsamire, Brandon Weithman, Samantha Widman, Addie and Kendra Ackerman, Morgan, Emily, Dillon, and Allison Weithman, Jenna and Luke Weithman, Logan and Adam Weithman, Evan, Blake, and Carly Weithman, Payton, Parker, Kennedy, Mackenzie, and Cooper Phenicie. Four great grandchildren: Lola and Eva Bernas, Landen Weithman and soon to be sister Aurora due September 2020, and Elliott Widman. A Catholic funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8th. Family and friends are invited to attend Al's mass of Christian burial at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in New Washington. Burial will follow at St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery in New Washington. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church. Online condolences can be made at www.secorfuneralhomes.com
.