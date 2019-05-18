|
|
Allen Lutz
BUCYRUS - Allen Lutz, 66, of Bucyrus, died Friday, May 17, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm Tuesday, May 21 at Oakwood Cemetery and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Military Rites will follow an be provided by the Bucyrus Veterans Military Funeral Detail and the US Army Honor Guard.
Memorial donations can be made payable to the Humane Society serving Crawford County and will be accepted through Wise Funeral Service.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on May 18, 2019