Services
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6811
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Oakwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Lutz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Lutz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Allen Lutz Obituary
Allen Lutz

BUCYRUS - Allen Lutz, 66, of Bucyrus, died Friday, May 17, 2019.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm Tuesday, May 21 at Oakwood Cemetery and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Military Rites will follow an be provided by the Bucyrus Veterans Military Funeral Detail and the US Army Honor Guard.

Memorial donations can be made payable to the Humane Society serving Crawford County and will be accepted through Wise Funeral Service.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now