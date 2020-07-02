Alyssa K. Pine, 18, of Chatfield, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 as result of a car accident on her way home from a trip with close friends.
Alyssa was born in Delaware on August 3, 2001 and her parents are Joe Pine and Christy (Bauer) and Jeremy Dunn. She was a 2019 graduate of Buckeye Central High School. During high school she was a part of the art club, performed in musicals and plays, and played clarinet in marching band. Alyssa was also vice president of the band during her senior year. She was attending the University of Toledo and a part of their Early Childhood Education program. Alyssa enjoyed her time as a 4-H camp counselor at Kelly's Island 4-H summer camp and was honored to have served on the Junior Fair Board.
Alyssa was known for being an energetic and loving woman. Her family was one of the important things in her life. Alyssa and her sister enjoyed spending time together. She also liked staying busy, so when she was not with family, she was with friends going on trips together whether it be shopping or grabbing Starbucks. She always treasured these moments and took multitudes of photos and videos of her loved ones and herself. Alyssa was also known to be a cheerful, bright, and funny person as she always enjoyed making others laugh with her quick wit. During quarantine she kept herself busy with car rides with her dog. Wherever Alyssa was, there was always music. She enjoyed all genres and you could tell how she was feeling depending on what music she had playing.
She will be deeply missed by her parents Joe Pine and Christy (Jeremy) Dunn; sister Kennedy Pine; paternal grandparents Mike (Lola) Pine and Deborah Clevenger; maternal grandparents Tim (Cathy) Miller; step-grandmother Cindy Dunn; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her step-grandfather Dennis Dunn.
Alyssa's visitation will be held from 1-3 pm and 6-8 pm Tuesday July 7 at Wise Funeral Service, where her funeral will be held at 11 am Wednesday with Minister Russell Howard officiating. She will be laid to rest in Brokensword Cemetery.
Donations can be made payable to Christy Dunn or Joe Pine through Wise Funeral Service at 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, OH 44820. These gifts will benefit multiple charities. Memories and photos can be shared on her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com
.