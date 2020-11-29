Andrew "Andy" Schoen
Nevada - Andrew "Andy" A. Schoen, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his home in Nevada, Ohio.
Andy was born on December 7, 1955 in Carnegie, Pennsylvania to Andrew "Buddy" and Maxine (Schultz) Schoen.
Andy is survived by his former life partner of 17 years and best friend for all eternity, Brian Prats of Nevada, his three children: Nicholas Schoen, Rachel Schoen, Christopher and his wife Megan and their son Connor Schoen, all of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Andy is also survived by his mother Maxine of Pittsburgh, and his sister Kathy Dombey of North Carolina.
Andy was preceded in death by his father "Buddy" Andrew Elmer Schoen.
Andy graduated from Chartiers High School class of 1973 and then attended the Pittsburgh Culinary Arts Institute where he received his Master's in Culinary Arts. He was the youngest Culinary Olympic Gold Medalist, owned and operated his own restaurant, The Southern Star, in Pittsburgh for 6 years where he had 4 stars and served many famous people over the years. The Southern Star is also where he met his best friend and companion Brian.
Andy was a published author of his book Beyond the Big Easy which he wrote with and about Brian's life. Andy was also a "political enthusiast" and enjoyed debating politics at any chance he could get. He loved nature and enjoyed keeping a garden at his home. He also loved traveling, whether it was going on a mini trip to Las Vegas with Brian or traveling to Cancun or Chichen Itza in Mexico and countless adventures together . Andy and Brian were proud to have been able to go to every casino in Vegas in nineteen hours over the course of one day.
Andy had a tough exterior but was secretly a very kind and caring person. He would help anyone he could without giving it a second thought.
A memorial service for Andy Schoen will be held at 8:00pm on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.
Visitations for Andy will be held from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the funeral home prior to the service beginning.
Because of Andy's wishes, in lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made out to Lucas-Batton and can be sent to 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.
Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com