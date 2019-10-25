|
|
Ann Goodman Baker
Upper Sandusky - Ann Goodman Baker, age 96, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 5:05pm. Ann died gently, painlessly after a five month siege with heart failure. During this time her primary caregiver was her son Allan. A hospice nurse and Allan were with her as she sat in her favorite chair for her last few breaths - her heart finally failing.
Ann was born on May 9, 1923 in Wyandot County, Ohio to Charles Lawrence and Mary (Kachele) Stout, both of whom have passed. Her mother passed during her youth and Ann was adopted by the Leece and Mary Hudson family. She married Earl Wilson "Katy" Goodman on June 16, 1941, and he passed away on April 10, 1988. She then married Wellington Baker on November 1, 1997 and he died on September 23, 2004.
She is survived by her three sons, Roger (Betsy) Goodman of Okemos, Michigan, Gary (Jean) Goodman of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Allan Goodman of Upper Sandusky. Two grandchildren, Bryan and Eric Goodman, along with four great grandchildren, Daniel, Peter, Abigail and Noah.
Ann is also survived by her step children, Pat (Jim) Blaschak of The Plains, Ohio, and John (Ronda) Baker of Marion, along with a grandson Cody, and two great grandchildren Josh and Aaron Beal.
Ann was the ninth of twelve siblings and was the last of her family. She was preceded in death by Russell, Esther, Edith, George, David, Arlene, Robert, Mary, Catherine Louise, Jane and Henry.
She will be remembered as an exemplary homemaker and farmer's wife by helping to drive tractors, grain trucks, gathering eggs, throughout the years.
She was a devoted Christian and was a member of Wayside Chapel in Bucyrus, Ohio.
Ann was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Society of Colonial Dames XVII, Fuller Society of Mayflower Descendants, American Legion Auxillary #225 of Upper Sandusky, and a descendant of Colonel Crawford.
Her passions in life were her children, reading the bible, and praying.
Her legacy is the souls won through her generous support of Christian missions, evangelism, and her church. She will receive a "well done thou good and faithful servant."
Funeral services for Ann Goodman Baker will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Wayside Chapel in Bucyrus, Ohio with Pastor Tim Compton officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Upper Sandusky.
Visitations will be held on Monday, October 28, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky and one hour before service time on Tuesday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wayside Chapel and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019