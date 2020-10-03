1/1
Ann Keller White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Keller White

Pompano Beach - Ann Keller White, age 82, of Pompano Beach, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in Weston, Florida. She was born in Urbana, Ohio, on July 17, 1938.

She went to High School in Mechanicsburg, Ohio, and lived most of her adult life in New Washington, Ohio. She and her husband, Edward White, retired to Pompano Beach, Florida, in 1993. Ann was an enthusiastic Cleveland Indians fan and had an obsession with the Ohio State Buckeyes!

Ann was a loving mother, a devoted wife, a faithful friend whom will truly be missed by all who knew her.

Those left to forever cherish her memory are her son, Scott White and daughter in-law, Sherri White; one grandchild, Alex who all reside in Slidell, Louisiana; her daughter, Laura Robertson and son in-law, Shane Robertson; two grandchildren, Tyler and Clayton, who all reside in Colorado; a brother, Charles Keller in Mechanicsburg, Ohio and a sister, Barb Keller in Urbana, Ohio. Also, brother-in-law, Alan White, and sister-in-law, Pam Latino.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Edward White; her parents, Margaret Morgan Keller, Charles Phellis Keller and stepmother, Marjorie Keller. Also, by brothers, David Keller and William Keller.

Family and friends may gather at the Secor Funeral Home in New Washington, Ohio, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., where a celebration of life will be at 1:00 p.m., with Gene Luidhardt, SAM officiating. Burial will follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in New Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.

Secor funeral Home




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Telegraph-Forum from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Secor Funeral Home
414 E Main St
New Washington, OH 44854
(419) 492-2174
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Secor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved