Ann Keller White
Pompano Beach - Ann Keller White, age 82, of Pompano Beach, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in Weston, Florida. She was born in Urbana, Ohio, on July 17, 1938.
She went to High School in Mechanicsburg, Ohio, and lived most of her adult life in New Washington, Ohio. She and her husband, Edward White, retired to Pompano Beach, Florida, in 1993. Ann was an enthusiastic Cleveland Indians fan and had an obsession with the Ohio State Buckeyes!
Ann was a loving mother, a devoted wife, a faithful friend whom will truly be missed by all who knew her.
Those left to forever cherish her memory are her son, Scott White and daughter in-law, Sherri White; one grandchild, Alex who all reside in Slidell, Louisiana; her daughter, Laura Robertson and son in-law, Shane Robertson; two grandchildren, Tyler and Clayton, who all reside in Colorado; a brother, Charles Keller in Mechanicsburg, Ohio and a sister, Barb Keller in Urbana, Ohio. Also, brother-in-law, Alan White, and sister-in-law, Pam Latino.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Edward White; her parents, Margaret Morgan Keller, Charles Phellis Keller and stepmother, Marjorie Keller. Also, by brothers, David Keller and William Keller.
Family and friends may gather at the Secor Funeral Home in New Washington, Ohio, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., where a celebration of life will be at 1:00 p.m., with Gene Luidhardt, SAM officiating. Burial will follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in New Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
.
Secor funeral Home