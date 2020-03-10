|
|
Anna L. Clark
Bucyrus - Anna L. Clark, age 78, went to be with the Lord March 9, 2020. Anna was born to the late Albert Fultz Sr. and Iona "McLaughlin" Fultz in Maysville Ky February 9, 1942. Anna is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Howard Clark Sr.; brothers Albert "Junior" Fultz, Richard Fultz; sister, Bessie Perry; grandson, Phillip Rathers.
Anna is survived by children, Anna M. (Darrell) Stith, Judy (Paul) Rathers, Darrel (Rhonda) Clark, Howard (Sandra) Clark Jr; brother, Joe (Della) Fultz; sisters, Cora (Junior) Stone, Dorothy (Karl) Doss, Liz Rupe, Rachel (Keith) Myers, Francis (Ronald) Craig; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Anna was a member of Bucyrus Freewill Baptist. She was also in ladies auxiliary and the Red Hatters. She enjoyed her puzzle books, attending church, and playing Bingo. She loved spending time with family any chance she got.
Visiting hours are at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home 4PM-6PM Friday. The service will be 11AM Saturday at Munz-Pirnstill. Burial is at Nevada cemetery. Lyle Arnett officiating services. Memorials may be made to Freewill Baptist Church. Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020