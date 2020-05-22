|
|
Arlene H. Smith
Arlene H. Smith, age 92, former resident of Tiro passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 in Houston, TX.
Born March 3, 1928 in Sandusky Township, Crawford County to Ralph C. and Flora E. (Welty) Brown she was raised in Bucyrus and had resided in Tiro since 1949. She was a 1946 graduate of North Robinson High School and received her RN degree from Mansfield General Hospital School of Nursing. She was a RN with Crestwood Care Center for numerous years, and enjoyed her patients, their families, and took pride in her nursing career. Her caring and practical nature made her a much respected caregiver in the community, with her family and friends.
Arlene enjoyed country living on her farm, reading, working crossword puzzles, gardening, and cross stitching.
Survivors include, two sons Ronald (Rhonda) Smith of Houston, TX and Richard "Rick" (Jody) Smith of Milwaukee, WI; three grandchildren Brad (Leslie) and Aaron Smith and Kristin (Mark) Fondriest; three step grandchildren Sarah Davis, Kathryn Davis and Renee Wehring; one great grandchild Ray Fondriest; her one sister Gladys Brown of Bucyrus and sister-in-law Glenna Mae McCoy and many other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents husband L. Earl Smith and two brothers, John Brown and twin brother Arlo Brown.
Graveside services were conducted May 8, 2020 at 11:30AM in Sandusky Cemetery at 4413 Biddle Rd. Tiro, OH 44887, officiated by Reverend Rick Genzman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JDRF at P.O. Box 37920, Boone IA 50037 or the at P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
