Arlene R. Sipe
OCEOLA - Arlene Ruth Sipe, 94 of Oceola died Thursday, November 7, 2019 at her home.
Arlene was born June 23, 1925 on the Roberts family homestead east of Lemert, Ohio to the late Glen C. and Etta L. (George) Roberts. At a very young age her father gave her the nickname of Fuzzy and it stuck all her life. Arlene was a lifelong resident of the community and graduated from Holmes Liberty High School in 1943.
She married Merrill W. "Bill" Sipe April 1, 1950 and moved to their newly purchased farm south of Oceola. They were married 49 years when he preceded her in death October 31, 1999.
Arlene was a housewife, raised two children and worked with her husband on the family farm. Visitors to the farm rarely left without something to eat. When Arlene and Bill retired they did extensive traveling in the US, Canada and Mexico.
Arlene had extensive gardens and loved to make crafts. Everyone she knew were recipients of fresh garden vegetables, flower arrangements and a wide variety of handmade crafts.
Surviving are a son, Dean Sipe of rural Sycamore, a daughter, Diane Rindfuss and her husband Robert of Orlando, a granddaughter, Elaine Rindfuss of Orlando and her husband Thomas and a great grandson Elliot Rindfuss. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Joyce Sipe, Ruth Sipe, Sally Sipe and Helen Sipe and a dear friend, Jennifer Candel.
Her family will receive friends from 10-10:55am Tuesday, November 12 at Wise Funeral Service, where her funeral will begin that day at 11:00am with The Rev. Jerry Kissling officiating. Interment to follow at Brokensword Cemetery.
Donations can be made payable to SouthernCare Hospice or a and these gifts will be accepted through the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019