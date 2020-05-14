|
Arthur Bare
Wooster - Arthur Dale Bare, 80, died from complications related to Alzheimer's disease on May 12, 2020, at Danbury Senior Living in Wooster, OH.
Dale was born December 28, 1939, in Bucyrus, OH to Dorothy and Charles Richard Bare. He graduated from Nevada High School, Nevada, OH in 1957 and interrupted his undergraduate education to serve 4 years in the United States Navy. After earning a B.S. and M.S. in Chemical Engineering from The Ohio State University, he worked his entire career at Shell Oil Company in Houston, TX, retiring in 1993.
He married Susan Keenan on August 23, 1980 and they have one daughter, Charissa Ann Bare, Etna, OH. Dale and his family moved to Westerville, OH upon his retirement. As an active member of Westerville Community United Church of Christ, he enjoyed good friendships. Through the years, he made many hiking trips to the western national parks and also enjoyed cycling and music.
In addition to his wife and daughter, Dale is survived by his brother Wayne (Pat) Bare, Wooster, OH; nieces and nephews, Scott Bradley, Sacramento, CA; Sara (Matt) Volta, Seattle, WA; Cydney Bare, Westlake, OH; Stephen (Usa) Bare, Westerville, OH; and special friends, Bonnie and Denny Beaver, Westerville, OH. Dale was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Betty Bradley.
A memorial service will be held at Westerville Community United Church of Christ at a later date. Private burial will take place at Grand Prairie Cemetery, Marion, OH. The Bare family is grateful to the caregivers at Danbury Senior living and Ohio's Hospice LifeCare for their thoughtful care given to Dale.
For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made in Dale's memory to Ohio's Hospice LifeCare, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691 or to Westerville Community United Church of Christ, 770 County line Rd., Westerville, OH 43081.
McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster is assisting the family.
