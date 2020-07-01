1/1
Arthur W. Wagner
Arthur W. Wagner

BUCYRUS - Arthur W. Wagner 90 of Bucyrus passed away on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Orchard Park Assisted Living. Arthur was born July 12, 1929 in Bucyrus to the late Jacob and Pearl (Abendroth) Wagner. He was married May 2, 1970 to Joyce A. Wagner who preceded him in death on May 7, 2016. He was also preceded in death by sisters Ruth Kocher, Naomi Holland, and Florence Durigg.

Arthur is survived by children Jeff (Karen) Wagner of Circleville, OH; Allen (Rose) Wagner of Bucyrus, Ron (Amy) Wagner of North Robinson, and Heather (Chris) Kuk of Hilliard, OH; step children Chris (Susie) Leuthold of Ontario, OH, Mitch (Karen) Leuthold of Indiana; John (Deb) Leuthold of Bucyrus; 10 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Arthur worked on the family farm and retired from Swan Rubber. He graduated from North Robinson High School and was a member of Pietist Evangelical Church. Arthur loved farming, his dogs, and lending a helping hand to others. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Private Funeral Services will be held in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Wert officiating and burial to follow in Salem Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be made to Heartland Hospice and expressions of sympathy can left at www.munzpirnstill.com








Published in Telegraph-Forum from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
