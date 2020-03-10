|
Ashleigh Parker
Ashleigh Parker was born December 7, 1985 in Bucyrus Ohio.
She grew up in Bucyrus Ohio, and spent her teen years in Marion Ohio, where she graduated high school from Marion Harding in 2005. She moved to Illinois after the birth of her daughter in 2006, and then moved to Arizona in 2018.
Ashleigh worked in retail, working her way up to Manager.
Ashleigh loved to paint with water colors and appreciated all art.
She had great love for her daughter, family, friends, fur babies and butterflies.
She lit up every room she entered with her beautiful smile and sassy nature. She was an extremely kind and generous person, always helping those that she cared about.
Her greatest joy in life was her daughter Maddie.
Ashleigh is preceded in death by her grandfather Douglas, grandmothers Loretta and Irene, and her uncle Mark.
She is survived buy her daughter Maddie, her parents Mark and Lisa, Mike and Debbie, brothers Damein and Ian, her sisters Caitlyn and Michaela, grandmother Jean, grandfathers Jack and James, uncles Raymond and Jim as well as many cousins. She was especially close with her cousin Tia.
A celebration of her wonderful life will be held on Saturday March 14 from 4pm to 6pm at the American Legion Post 181 123 E Rensselaer St. Bucyrus Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested there be donations made to the Heart and Stroke foundation or the American Diabetes Association.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020