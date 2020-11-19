Audrey H. Smith
BUCYRUS - Mr. Audrey H. Smith, 92 of Bucyrus passed away on Thursday November 19, 2020 at home. Audrey was born March 24, 1928 in Raven Virginia to the late Paul and Trulia Smith. He was married July 27, 1955 to Lucy (Pinion) Smith who preceded him in death on February 5, 2018. Audrey was also preceded in death by son Donald Smith; brothers Roscoe, Winifred, Marshall, and Roger as well as one sister Erma Lou.
Audrey is survived by sons Rick (Robin) Smith and Tim Smith; daughter in law Sandy Smith; grandchildren Terri, Jeremy, Ashley, Paige, Josh, and Chelsea; 6 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Audrey worked in the coal mines at a very young age and joined the Military during the Korean War, serving for 6 years in the U.S. Army. He moved to Bucyrus following his military service and worked at Swan Rubber for 26 years. Audrey was a lifetime member of the AMVETS Post 27 and enjoyed gardening, remodeling, working around the house, and for many years enjoyed bowling.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 1:00 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with Bishop Ted Thomas officiating, burial will follow in Crawford County Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the Crawford County Humane Society and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com