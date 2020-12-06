Barbara A. Harter
BUCYRUS - Barbara Ann Harter, 89 of Bucyrus passed away on Friday December 4, 2020 at Carlisle Place where she had lived for the past 3 years. Barb was born December 4, 1931 in Galion to the late John F. and Vera (Phillips) Ehrhart. She was married October 14, 1951 to Richard W. Harter who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by son Rick, brother John H. Ehrhart, and sister Phyllis Musselman.
Barb is survived by son Steven M (Cindy) Harter of Bucyrus; grandchildren Steven F. Harter, Ian Harter, and Rikki (Chris) Barton; and sister in law Sandy Ehrhart.
Barb attended Galion Schools and graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1949. She was a homemaker and for several years owned and operated Harter's Showhouse. Barb loved church and was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed working in her yard, planting flowers, and taking her dog Angel for walks.
Graveside Services at Oakwood Cemetery will be held at a later date for both Barb and son Rick. The family suggests memorials be made in the form of contributions to the Alzheimer's Foundation through the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com