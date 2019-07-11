Barbara Mikusa



Bucyrus - Barbara "Babs" Ann Mikusa died peacefully on Sunday June 23, 2019 at Signature of Galion. Barbara lived on Irving St. and then Rensselaer St. She spent many years in Palmetto FL at Leisure Lakes. The last few years she lived at Carlisle House and in the past few months due to illness lived at Signature of Galion. Barbara was born March 19,1937 in Bucyrus Ohio to the late Harold T Batton and Helen (Simon) Batton. She married John T Mikusa October 31,1974 in Galion Ohio St Josephs' Parish. John T. Mikusa is 102 & lives at Signature in Galion, Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Albert Batton and Harry David Batton.



Barbara leaves 10 children some by birth others by marriage: Jack & (Mary) Mikusa, Carol & (Bill) L'Esperance , Tom & ( Andrea) Mikusa, Mike & (Sue) Mikusa, Joan & (Tim) Kraner, Steve & (Ellen) Mikusa, Bob Mikusa, Neysa &(Jeff) Molle, Robert Heffelfinger and Sharon Fitzpatrick. Mr. & Mrs. Mikusa have 24 Grandchildren, 21Great Grandchildren & 2 Great, Great Grandchildren. The family would like to thank Connie & Ricky Batton (niece & nephew) for all the loving care provided for our parents.



Barbara worked at Timken Company for 28 years & 4 months in the Shipping department. Prior to that she worked at Swan Rubber and Morton's Motel as a waitress.



She was a loving Mother and hard worker supporting her family. She always had a bright personality greeting everyone with a smile & a song. She was active at the Elks where she bartender for several years. Mr. & Mrs Mikusa were members of the Moose and the K of C. She attended Holy Trinity Catholic school and Bucyrus City schools. She enjoyed cooking and entertained with parties for family & friends. Enjoyed living in FL after retiring from Timken & spent her time traveling to visit family & friends.



A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday July 12 at 11:00 am in the Holy Trinity Catholic Church with luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Barb's memory to the St. Francis Community Kitchen. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com Published in the Telegraph-Forum on July 11, 2019