Barbara R. Bedson
Barbara R. Bedson

Bucyrus - Barbara R. Bedson, age 84, passed away unexpectedly, November 22, at Bucyrus Hospital. Barbara was born to the late Homer L. and Melinda "Ruth" (Burwell) Smith August 27, 1936 in Bucyrus Ohio. Barbara is preceded in death by parents, her husband Milleard "Junior" Bedson, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

Barbara is survived by brother Harry "Allen" (Christine) Smith; sister, Carol Hoppe; special family members, Cathy Costamire, David Lee Smith, and Christy Wilson; her fur baby, Duke, as well as several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Barbara was a graduate of Bucyrus High School class of 1955. She enjoyed watching Ohio sports teams in her spare time. She was an avid Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, Indians, and Cavaliers fan. Barbara also quilted, loved sewing, making dolls, blankets, and other crafty projects for family.

Visiting hours are at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home Friday November, 27 from 12PM-2PM. There will be a service to follow visiting hours at 2PM. Interment is at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Crawford County Humane Society. Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com






Published in Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
