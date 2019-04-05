Barbara R. Fox



BUCYRUS - Barbara R. Fox, 49 of Bucyrus passed away on Tuesday April 2, 2019 at Ohio State University Medical Center. Barb was born December 4, 1969 in Bucyrus to Don and Ruth (Lambright) Fox of Bucyrus. She is also survived by fiance Tom Watts and brothers Joe and Jerome Fox. She was preceded in death by sister Donna Marie Fox and twin brothers Matt and Clarence.



Barb was a 1988 graduate of Bucyrus High School and North Central State. She most recently worked for Bucyrus Railcar and prior to that worked at Miracle Ear in Mansfield and Hebco. Barb was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, the Catholic Ladies of Columbia, and the Ladies of the Moose.



Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Monday at 11:00 am in Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Paul Fahrbach as Celebrant. The family will receive friends at the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home on Sunday from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm with Prayer Services scheduled for 2:45 pm. Memorials may be made to the or the St. Vincent de Paul Society through the Funeral Home and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com.