Services
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6811
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Raybuck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Raybuck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Raybuck Obituary
Barbara Raybuck

Bucyrus - Barbara Jane (O'Heron) Raybuck passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Barbara was born January 22, 1923 in Mt. Blanchard, Ohio to Joseph and Amelia (Curpen) O'Heron. She graduated from Crestline High School and moved to Bucyrus after marrying Richard C. Raybuck in 1943.

Barbara is survived by her children, Sharon (Norman) Huber (Crestline), Ronald (Mary Lou) Raybuck (Bucyrus), Constance (Richard) Burdick (Albany, OR), and Randall Raybuck (Bucyrus).

She is also survived by grandchildren, Lynette Moritz (Tiro), Cynthia Huber (Crestline), Andrew (Amber) Huber (Sunbury), Carrie (Bryan) Williams (Westerville), Kelsey (Kurt) Copper (Plain City), Lindsay (Todd) Dennison (Maryland), Abbie Raybuck (Columbus), Christopher (Patricia) Raybuck (Pickerington), Jackie (Doug) White (Hilliard), Dianna McJunkin (Bob) (Galion), and Dennis (Carrie) McJunkin (Lewis Center).

Barbara is survived by 15 great grandchildren and a sister Mary Lou (Lee) Bauer (Florida).

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband Richard in 1956; siblings, Elizabeth (George) Sargent, Ella Nora O'Heron, William O'Heron, Robert (Janet) O'Heron, and Beatrice O'Heron; father and mother-in-law, Charles and Bertha Raybuck; and brother-in-law, Donald (Betty) Raybuck.

Barbara was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and retired from Timken Roller Bearing.

Barbara loved spending time with her grandchildren and especially experiencing the joy of being with her great grandchildren. She was loved dearly and will be missed by all.

The family will receive friends at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bucyrus on Friday, July 5 from 9:30 - 10:50 am and the memorial mass will begin at 11:00 am with Father Paul Fahrbach officiating. She will be laid to rest in Holy Trinity Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to Holy Trinity Catholic Church and given through Wise Funeral Service, 129 W Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Online condolences may be made to her family from Barbara's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now