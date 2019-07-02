|
|
Barbara Raybuck
Bucyrus - Barbara Jane (O'Heron) Raybuck passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Barbara was born January 22, 1923 in Mt. Blanchard, Ohio to Joseph and Amelia (Curpen) O'Heron. She graduated from Crestline High School and moved to Bucyrus after marrying Richard C. Raybuck in 1943.
Barbara is survived by her children, Sharon (Norman) Huber (Crestline), Ronald (Mary Lou) Raybuck (Bucyrus), Constance (Richard) Burdick (Albany, OR), and Randall Raybuck (Bucyrus).
She is also survived by grandchildren, Lynette Moritz (Tiro), Cynthia Huber (Crestline), Andrew (Amber) Huber (Sunbury), Carrie (Bryan) Williams (Westerville), Kelsey (Kurt) Copper (Plain City), Lindsay (Todd) Dennison (Maryland), Abbie Raybuck (Columbus), Christopher (Patricia) Raybuck (Pickerington), Jackie (Doug) White (Hilliard), Dianna McJunkin (Bob) (Galion), and Dennis (Carrie) McJunkin (Lewis Center).
Barbara is survived by 15 great grandchildren and a sister Mary Lou (Lee) Bauer (Florida).
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband Richard in 1956; siblings, Elizabeth (George) Sargent, Ella Nora O'Heron, William O'Heron, Robert (Janet) O'Heron, and Beatrice O'Heron; father and mother-in-law, Charles and Bertha Raybuck; and brother-in-law, Donald (Betty) Raybuck.
Barbara was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and retired from Timken Roller Bearing.
Barbara loved spending time with her grandchildren and especially experiencing the joy of being with her great grandchildren. She was loved dearly and will be missed by all.
The family will receive friends at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bucyrus on Friday, July 5 from 9:30 - 10:50 am and the memorial mass will begin at 11:00 am with Father Paul Fahrbach officiating. She will be laid to rest in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to Holy Trinity Catholic Church and given through Wise Funeral Service, 129 W Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Online condolences may be made to her family from Barbara's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on July 2, 2019