Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Bessie Reininger
Bessie F. Reininger

Bessie F. Reininger


1928 - 2019
Bessie F. Reininger Obituary
Bessie F. Reininger

BUCYRUS - Bessie Florence Hollins Reininger, aged 91, died at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky, OH on September 13, 2019. She was born on May 5, 1928 in Harlan, Kentucky, the 9th and last child of the late Chester Hollins and Ellen Holman Hollins. She was predeceased by brothers; William, Chester, Ralph, Ray, and Raymond, along with sisters; Jessie Hollins, Myrtle Brooks, and Lois Gibbons.

On April 6, 1947 Bessie married the late Louis Linn Reininger in Bucyrus, OH where she was a homemaker and raised their family of three girls. Betty was predeceased by her loving husband Louis in 2002, daughter Marion "Lynn" Reininger Hoover in 2007, and son-in-law, Michael G Hoover in 2009.

Bessie was an avid reader and had a wonderful sense of humor that her family loved.

Surviving children include: Sandra E. Norris (Donald) of Upper Sandusky, OH, and Dawn M. Szczur (Timothy) of Whiting, IN.

Bessie leaves behind her grandchildren: David Lewis (Suzanne), Lisa Pleiderer (David), Sean Hoover (Katherine), Tracy Hoover, M. Scot Lincicome, Abbi Holcomb (Kevin), and Sarah McLean (Caroline).

Bessie also leaves behind her Great-Grandchildren: Jarrod Pfeiffer, Jayson Pfeiffer, Jacob Lewis, Jenna Pfeiffer, Madison Bailey, Kate-Lyn Hartig, Alyssa Holcomb, Nathan Holcomb, and Sawyer Hoover.

Bessie is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved her dearly.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home and burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the Cr. Co. Humane Society and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Sept. 16, 2019
