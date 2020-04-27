|
Betty Berry
BUCYRUS - Betty Jane Berry, 97, of Bucyrus, passed peacefully Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Maplecrest.
She was born December 22, 1922 in Bucyrus to the late Amos and Stella Rose (Santrucek) Fralick. Betty graduated from Lykens High School and shortly thereafter spent a short time working at Jackson Hines in Cleveland before meeting and marrying the man of her life, Harry W. Berry. They were married for 60 years prior to his death in 2007.
Betty cared for her family as a homemaker and in the early 1960s, she and Harry owned, and operated Flohr Hog Ring Mfg. Harry would service the machines after his shift at Timken and she would produce various rings throughout the day.
Betty lived her life with a positive outlook on everything and strove to help others. She will be remembered for her many years spent assisting area elderly folks and loved to visit nursing homes, spreading joy to others. She was always interested in the events that involved her family and though her sisters lived out of the area, she cherished their conversations which occurred on a daily to weekly basis.
She enjoyed planting flowers and tinkering around the yard, loved going to garage sales and worked crossword puzzles on a daily basis. She was grateful for her weekly phone calls with her only two surviving classmates and Betty had a big heart for animals, especially the various dogs owned over the years. She and Harry enjoyed their many travels over the years and for relaxation, Betty simply enjoyed sitting on her front porch swing, visiting with friends or family.
She is survived by her children, Linda (Dr. David) Smock, Judy (Cory) Estes, Keith (Charlene) Berry, Jean Morrow and Ken (Chris) Berry; grandchildren, Stephanie Smock, Coleman Smock, Cameron Smock, Scott (Tami) Rike, Brian (Bridgett) Rike, Michelle (Michael) Sheridan, Kelly Bisignano, Eric Black, Colton Berry and Brooke Berry; seven great grandchildren as well as two nephews, a niece and other extended family.
Betty was preceded in death by siblings, Dorothy Smith, Margaret Barco and Wesley Fralick as well as a son-in-law, Mike Morrow who always referred to her as "Beautiful Betty".
Though no public services will be held, Betty's family wishes to praise the staff of Maplecrest and Kindred Hospice for their care and love shown during her time with them. She loved each of you as her own!
In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made payable to either the Humane Society Serving Crawford County or the Bucyrus Salvation Army to assist with their food bank. These gifts will be accepted through Wise Funeral Service and friends are encouraged to share any memories on her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020