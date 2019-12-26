|
Betty E. Walterhouse
Bucyrus - Betty E. Walterhouse, 96, died late Monday, December 23, 2019 at Heartland of Bucyrus under the care of Kindred Hospice after a year of failing health.
She was born February 26, 1923 in Ashland, Wisconsin to the late Clarence E. and Nancy R. (Freestone) Alcorn. She was raised on the family farm and attended Walla Walla College in the state of Washington and Emmanuel Missionary College in Michigan where she was reacquainted with a young man from Bucyrus, Wayne E. Walterhouse. They were married August 9, 1954 and shared nearly 64 years of marriage when he preceded her in death on July 17, 2018.
Betty will be remembered as a devout woman of faith who played piano and worshiped as a member of the Bucyrus Seventh-Day Adventist Church. She was a meticulous housekeeper who knew where everything was kept and loved playing board games and enjoying the company of friends and family. Betty never left the house without being put together and seemed to have a pair of shoes to match every outfit. She and Wayne enjoyed traveling, usually near water, and at home they shelled a lot of black walnuts over the years and solved countless crossword puzzles. She took pride in her work at The Na-Churs Plant Food Company in Marion and, after retiring, Bucyrians will remember her as a hostess at Wendy's.
Betty is survived by daughter, Cynthia (Skip) McKinney; son, Lyndell (Tammy) Walterhouse; foster daughter, Theresa LaFontaine; grandchildren, Cindi Ann McKinney, Dion McKinney, Anthony (Shyann) McKinney, and Whitney (Andy) Williams; great grandchildren, Skye, Cole, Jack, and Jill Milner and Marshall and Maxwell McKinney; great-great grandchildren, Zandyn and Lucy; siblings, Lucille Pascoe, Nancy Wilson, Bill Alcorn, and Carolyn Wilson; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sister, Vivian Johnson.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30 at 1:00 pm at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus with Pastor Marcellus de Oliveira officiating. Friends may call prior to the service from 11:30-12:50. Burial will follow in Little Sandusky Cemetery.
Contributions may be made payable to Bucyrus Seventh-Day Adventist Church and given through the funeral home. Memories and photos can be shared on Betty's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019