Betty I. Eckstein
Galion - Betty I. Eckstein, age 88, a lifelong Tiro and New Washington area resident, died Wednesday night, July 15, 2020.
Betty was born August 3, 1931 in Auburn Township, Crawford County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph C. and Viva M. (Gutshall) Bevier. She was a 1949 graduate of Tiro High School and was a homemaker and assisted on the family farm.
Betty was proud to be a lifelong member of Crouse Memorial Lutheran Church in Tiro and was active in several organizations in the area.
Survivors include 5 daughters: Pat Keen of Shelby, Peggy Jenkins of Galion, Pam (Van) Greene of Corpus Christi, TX, Penny Reeve of Mt. Gilead, and Paula (Doug) Newlove of Tiffin; 8 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; a brother: John (Carol) Bevier; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ross Eckstein; 2 sons-in-law: Darl Keen and Scott Reeve; a granddaughter: Carrie Reeve; a brother: Walter Bevier; and a sister: Pauline Hammond.
Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 10-11 am at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will immediately follow at 11 am. Rev. Don Neumann will officiate the services and burial will follow in Tiro Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crouse Memorial Lutheran Church and left in care of the funeral home.
