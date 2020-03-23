|
|
Betty J. Eich
Crestline - Betty J. (Hall) Eich, 92, of Crestline died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at OhioHealth Hospital in Mansfield.
Betty was born in Bucyrus, the daughter of the late William F. and Pauline (Staiger) Hall. She graduated from North Robinson High School in 1945. Betty married her high school sweetheart, Ronald Eich, at Good Hope Lutheran Church, Bucyrus, on January 16, 1948 and he survives in Crestline.
Betty was employed as secretary at Crestline High School for 25 years, retiring in 1988. Before this time, she was secretary at the Weatherhead Co., Cleveland. Since retiring she enjoyed spending the winter months in their home in Sun City, AZ. She loved traveling to Sedona, AZ on weekends. Her pastime was spent reading, and she had a love of music; including line-dancing in Sun City and Bucyrus.
Betty was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Crestline. She belonged to the Mary-Martha Circle and was also active in many other Church events. The winter months were spent in Arizona; she was an associate member at the American Lutheran Church in Sun City. Betty was also a member of the Miriam Bible Circle.
In addition to her loving husband of 72 years, Betty is survived by two sons; Thomas (Patty) Eich of Pickerington; and Dr. Steven (Carole Zarbaugh) Eich of Wakeman. Two grandchildren; Ryan (Marynda) Eich of Gahanna, and Karalee (Brian) Hasse, of New Albany; and five great-grandchildren; Keegyn and Brynlee Eich, and Grayson, Everett and Genevieve Hasse.; and two siblings Pat (Dale) Smith and Larry (Sally) Hall, both of Bucyrus.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by three sisters; Marian Sabo, Selma Nicholson, and Marjorie Krupka; and one brother; Lawrence "Bud" Hall.
Although no public service will be held, her family hopes you will remember Betty in your own special way.
A private family burial will take place in St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery, on Ridgeton Rd. in Sulphur Springs.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Organ Fund at Trinity Lutheran Church or the Crawford County Humane Society; care of Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home.
