Betty Jane Tulak



Henderson, NV - August 28,1929-July 6, 2020, Age 90; born Betty Jane Farrow in Ashland, KY; formerly of the rural area of Crawford County, Ohio; Betty married Frank S. Tulak, a WWII veteran, of Pittsburgh, PA, in 1946; Betty loved to tell her children stories of growing up on a farm with her brothers and sisters, just outside of Bucyrus, Ohio. Her dream was to have a husband who was a minister. Frank became an ordained Methodist Minister in the 1950's. Her dream indeed came true. She was a sincere, loving woman of great faith. She enjoyed singing solos at church and sharing God's love and the good news of Jesus Christ. She nurtured her faith in all of her children and for that we all are most grateful. Her mantra was " trust Jesus and give Him thanks for everything." She is survived by brother, Carl and sister, Faye, both of the Mansfield, Ohio area, son Frank of Williamsport, PA, son Gary of Salisbury, MD, son Robey of Las Vegas, NV, daughter Kathy of Altoona, PA and son Ron of Las Vegas, NV; She has 3 daughters-in-law, one son-in-law, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Betty is truly blessed! Internment ceremony at Monongahela Cemetery, Monongahela, PA, August 28, 2 PM.









