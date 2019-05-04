|
Betty Marie Weisenauer Gottfried age 93 of Upper Sandusky, died on Thursday May 2, 2019 at Fairhaven Community. She was born on April 13, 1926 in Upper Sandusky to Albert F. and Dora E. (Schoenberger) Shambaugh. Betty married Harold Weisenauer on Dec. 17, 1950 and he preceded her in death in 1978. She then married Ervin Gottfried on April 17, 2001 and he preceded her in death in 2004.
Surviving are her children Dale (Rose) Weisenauer of Upper Sandusky, Steve (Diane) Weisenauer of Tiffin, Jeff Weisenauer of Alabama, Allen (Penny) Weisenauer of Bloomville, Doug (Joanne) Weisenauer of Bloomville, Lora Haddad of Columbus, Barbara Munroe of Tiffin, nine grandchildren Justin Weisenauer, Cincinnati, Leah (Chad) Filliater, Bucyrus, Nathan (Krystal) Price, Tiffin, Phillip (Hailey) Price, Tiffin, Mandy Weisenauer, New Washington, Brian Weisenauer, Columbus, Tina (Chris) McCellan, New Washington, Cory (Danielle) Weisenauer, Bucyrus, Christina (Jeff) Polesovsky, Columbus, fifteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents three brothers Dale Shambaugh, Marion Shambaugh, Chester Shambaugh, and sister Donna Grafmiller.
Betty graduated from Upper Sandusky High School class of 1944. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Betty was a homemaker and helped her husband Harold on the farm. She had worked for Lykens Locker in the meat processing department and C.E. White Company as a seamstress. For hobbies she enjoyed genealogy, sewing, baking and gardening.
A funeral service will be held on Monday May 6, 2019 at 10:30am in St. Paul Lutheran Church with Pastor Ed Hunker officiating. Burial will follow in Schoenberger Cemetery, Salem Township. Visitation will be held Sunday May 5, 2019 from 1pm-4pm in Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Fairhaven Community in care of.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on May 4, 2019