Betty Sanger
Bucyrus - Betty Sanger, 93, of Bucyrus, passed away surrounded by her family Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at her daughter's home in Bucyrus.
Born September 1, 1926 in Alajuela, Costa Rica, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Josefina (Chacon) Vargas. She married Warren A. "Moose" Sanger on March 2, 1956 and he preceded her in death on October 6, 2010.
Betty came to the U.S. from Costa Rica to complete high school in Lyle, IL, then returned to Costa Rica. She worked as a secretary at IICA where she met Warren. He worked there for a short time, and returned to Kansas to complete his college degree. On New Year's Day 1956 he called her and proposed over the phone, and that was the beginning of their story. She came to the States in 1956 to begin her life with him, and then they moved back to Costa Rica in 1959 until 1967 when they ultimately moved to Ohio for good. She worked as a housewife, a clerk at the jewelry department in Jamesway and the shoe department at Jack's Surplus in Celina. After moving to Bucyrus she worked at JoAnn Fabrics and retired from the former Wire Assemblies after 20 plus years of service. Betty enjoyed all life had to offer. She loved birds, butterflies, flowers and food, but her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. Like dynamite, Betty was small but carried a big punch! She was a loving and caring woman. Betty was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bucyrus.
Betty is survived by her children, Kenneth Sanger of Bucyrus, Jenice (Jerry) Hensley of Bucyrus, and Michael Sanger of Columbus; her grandchildren, Jeramie (Amy) Hensley and their children, Alyssa Detillion and Jaxon Hensley, Joshua (Michelle) Hensley and their children, Joslynn and Kamden Hensley, Jesse Sanger, and Kory Sanger; and her sister, Mercedes Bonilla of Costa Rica.
She was preceded in death by her son, Randall Warren Sanger, and 8 siblings.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Paul Fahrbach, Celebrant.
According to the Governor's mandate, face coverings will be required to attend Mass. Casual attire is acceptable.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Those wishing to share a memory of Betty or to the Sanger family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
