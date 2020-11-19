Betty Weaver
Bucyrus - Betty Virginia Weaver, 83, of Bucyrus was peacefully called to be with our Lord and join her loving husband of 62 years, Ferdinand, Nov. 14, 2020 while residing in Altercare of Bucyrus.
Betty was a sweet southern girl from Alabama and met her future husband, Ferdinand, while visiting her cousin in Bucyrus. Betty loved being a homemaker, and she and her husband lovingly raised four children; Robert, Wanda, Patty, and Sandy.
Betty enjoyed piecing quilts, canning vegetables, and embroidering, but spending time with her family and grandchildren for holidays and other celebrations were her true passions in life.
Betty is survived by their four children and one brother and sister.
Betty was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. A graveside service will be held in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery on Monday, November 23 at 11:00 am. No Visitation hours will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
or Alzheimer's Association
.