Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
Beverly Ann Rice


1967 - 2019
Beverly Ann Rice Obituary
Beverly Ann Rice

BUCYRUS - Beverly Ann Rice, 51 of Bucyrus passed away on Sunday September 1, 2019 at home, her death was unexpected. Beverly was born December 20, 1967 in Michigan to the Jim Surgener of Bucyrus and the late Brenda (Jordan) Surgener. She has been married for the last 12 years to Terry Rice. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by brother Todd Surgener

Beverly is also survived by daughters Kelsey Belcher-Malone (Johnny) of Bucyrus; Shena Belcher of Bucyrus; step daughter Amanda (Mike) Witten of Mansfield; step son Terry Rice Jr. of Bucyrus; grandchildren Addison and Lillian Malone, Avery Young, and Aden Biederman, Zayden, Emmett, Kaysen and Maliyah; brother Jimmy Surgener Jr. (Sheila) and Jason Surgener both of Bucyrus.

Beverly graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1987 and was a homemaker. She enjoyed her pet cats "Cuddles" and "Baby". Most of all she enjoyed her grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with Rev. Findlay Surgener officiating, burial will follow in Crawford County Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com and memorials may be made through the funeral home.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Sept. 4, 2019
