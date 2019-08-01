|
|
Beverly Brundage
Tiffin - Beverly Brundage, 82, passed away at 7:35 p.m., Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Ohio Hospice of Dayton Care Center.
Beverly was born on December 20, 1936, in New Washington, to the late Florin and Agnes (Maul) Harrer. She married John C Brundage in New Washington on August 21, 1960 and he survives in Tiffin.
Survivors include her children, Mark (Kara) Brundage of Volant, PA, Melissa (Tom Morrison) Brundage of Bishopville, SC, Jennifer (Jeff) Moorman of Troy, OH and four grandchildren.
Beverly started working as a typist at Shelby Mutual Company and later was a homemaker raising her children and working on the farm. She attended Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church and was a member of Union Grange, Farm Bureau Council and the United Methodist Women's Group. Beverly was a 1954 graduate of the New Washington High School.
Funeral services for Beverly will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church with Pastor Gary Hicks officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, from 4-7 p.m., at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin. Burial will follow services on Friday at Pleasant Ridge cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery Association. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Aug. 1, 2019