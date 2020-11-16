1/1
Bill Wisterman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bill Wisterman

Bucyrus - Bill Wisterman, also known as Buzz, 87, of Bucyrus died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Galion Community Hospital with his family by his side.

He was born in Lima on March 17, 1933 to the late Howard E. and Delphine G. (Goodes) Wisterman. Bill attended Lima Sr. High and graduated from Columbia (TN) Military Academy in 1953. He studied engineering and was very precise in all he did. At a church meeting in December 1959, a young lady from Buckland named Darlene Smith caught his eye. He drove her home that night, they fell in love, and they were married August 20, 1960.

Bill and Darlene made their home at Indian Lake before moving to Bucyrus where he briefly worked at Swan Rubber before owning and operating Bucyrus Glass & Mirror. He and Darlene also helped hundreds of clients prepare their taxes over the years at Wisterman Tax Service and D&B Tax Service. Bill had an entrepreneurial spirit as he also was a beekeeper and ran a donut shop in years past. He and Darlene enjoyed fishing, family picnics, and shared many card games with friends when they lived at the lake. When not working, Bill liked working on his collections of clocks, radios, and owls. He loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and worshiped with the Bucyrus Nazarene Church. Though he could be stubborn, Bill will be remembered for his determination and being a jokester with everyone. He adored his children and grandchildren.

Bill is survived by his bride of 60 years, Darlene Wisterman; son, Doug (Nicole) Wisterman; daughter, Deanna (Shawn) Zeigler; grandchildren, Preston Zornes, Deidra Taylor, Cody Taylor, Shane Wisterman, Ashley (Jake) Varner, Destiny Pitcox, Heather (Joe) Scripter, Keely (Jon) Griffin, and Meghan Zeigler; 11 great grandchildren; and a pesky cat. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Lynne (Jeff) Morris.

Bill's funeral will be held Friday, November 20 at 2:00 pm at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus. Friends may call from 1:00 pm until the service begins.

Memorial donations can be made payable to the Humane Society Serving Crawford County and given at the funeral home. Memories are encouraged on Bill's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wise Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved