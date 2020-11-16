Bill Wisterman
Bucyrus - Bill Wisterman, also known as Buzz, 87, of Bucyrus died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Galion Community Hospital with his family by his side.
He was born in Lima on March 17, 1933 to the late Howard E. and Delphine G. (Goodes) Wisterman. Bill attended Lima Sr. High and graduated from Columbia (TN) Military Academy in 1953. He studied engineering and was very precise in all he did. At a church meeting in December 1959, a young lady from Buckland named Darlene Smith caught his eye. He drove her home that night, they fell in love, and they were married August 20, 1960.
Bill and Darlene made their home at Indian Lake before moving to Bucyrus where he briefly worked at Swan Rubber before owning and operating Bucyrus Glass & Mirror. He and Darlene also helped hundreds of clients prepare their taxes over the years at Wisterman Tax Service and D&B Tax Service. Bill had an entrepreneurial spirit as he also was a beekeeper and ran a donut shop in years past. He and Darlene enjoyed fishing, family picnics, and shared many card games with friends when they lived at the lake. When not working, Bill liked working on his collections of clocks, radios, and owls. He loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and worshiped with the Bucyrus Nazarene Church. Though he could be stubborn, Bill will be remembered for his determination and being a jokester with everyone. He adored his children and grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his bride of 60 years, Darlene Wisterman; son, Doug (Nicole) Wisterman; daughter, Deanna (Shawn) Zeigler; grandchildren, Preston Zornes, Deidra Taylor, Cody Taylor, Shane Wisterman, Ashley (Jake) Varner, Destiny Pitcox, Heather (Joe) Scripter, Keely (Jon) Griffin, and Meghan Zeigler; 11 great grandchildren; and a pesky cat. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Lynne (Jeff) Morris.
Bill's funeral will be held Friday, November 20 at 2:00 pm at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus. Friends may call from 1:00 pm until the service begins.
Memorial donations can be made payable to the Humane Society Serving Crawford County and given at the funeral home. Memories are encouraged on Bill's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com
.