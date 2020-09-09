Billy J. Martin
BUCYRUS - Billy Martin, 88, of Bucyrus, went to be with the Lord after passing peacefully late Monday, September 7, 2020 at Avita Bucyrus Hospital.
Billy faced much adversity throughout his youth and only used it to be an inspiration to the generations of family and friends he encountered throughout life. He was born March 10, 1932 in Beech Fork, West Virginia to the late James G. and Josephine (Turner) Martin. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Hayward Silcott.
Billy enlisted with the Army at a young age and served three years during the Korean Conflict. He was stationed in Japan, Korea and concluded his service time in Washington DC, as a member of the Honor Guard. He was a Purple Heart recipient and was grateful for lessons learned while serving his country.
In 1953, Billy married Betty (Rimmer) and they shared 54 years of memories before her passing in 2007. Billy's love for Betty was apparent as he served her as a 24/7 caregiver during her 16-year battle with Parkinson's. In 2008, Billy married Lillian Billings, who he knew from church. They shared 12 years of love, happiness and have simply enjoyed being one in anything they did.
Billy worked for 40 plus years at Swan Rubber, did some etching work for Longstreth Memorials and concluded his career at Ryder-Heil Bronze, where he worked for a few years. He worshipped at Calvary Baptist Church, where he took pride in caring for the flowers and shrubs as well as helped Lillian with anything she was involved in.
As earlier mentioned, Billy was an inspiration to many. This included his kids, who he taught many life lessons and was present when needed. He cherished time spent with his grandchildren and will be remembered for his homemade songs, which he'd sing to them. He will also be remembered for his famous cornbread. His Saturday's during college football season were reserved for Michigan football and it was always a nice treat when his pastor would join to cheer on their fellow Wolverines. He loved an egg sandwich and in fact, sometimes ate eggs three times a day, but what kept him going all these years was riding around mowing the lawn on his John Deere. He did this for both excitement and relaxation.
In addition to his wife, Lillian, Billy is survived by two children, Rhonda (Don) Worden and Craig (Cheryl) Martin; three grandchildren, Ty (Alayna) Pierce, along with their two children, Liam and Nora Pierce, Megan (Andy) Dorner along with their five children, Mya Wurm, Isla Wurm, Fiona Wurm, Brady Dorner and Gavin Dorner, Keith Martin and his fiancé, Courtney Jennings; three siblings, William "Junior" Martin, Clara Yates and Dorothy (Joe) Vencill as well as many nieces and nephews. Billy was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Ann Dotson and a sister-in-law, Betty Martin.
Calling hours will be held from 10 - 11:55 am Friday, September 11 at Wise Funeral Service, where his funeral will be held that day, beginning at 12:00 pm with Pastor Ken Lance officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery where Military Rites will be provided by the US Army Honor Guard.
Donations can be made payable to either Calvary Baptist Church or to the Good Shepherd Children's Home and these gifts will be accepted through the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com
.