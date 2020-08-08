Bobby Johnson
Bucyrus - Bobby Johnson, 74, of Bucyrus died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his home after years of failing heath under the loving care of his family and Avita Hospice.
He was born August 22, 1945 in Vanceburg, Kentucky to the late Leslie "Whitey" and Maggie (Hobbs) Johnson and attended Lewis County Schools. Bobby made his way to Bucyrus in the 1960s where he worked for Swan Hose for 45 years and also spent time at Shunk Mfg. Bobby caught the eye of Sally Ann Heller whose friend set them up on a date and they were married on October 26, 1968.
Bobby will be remembered as a caring, loyal, thoughtful, and kind-hearted friend, father, uncle, and grandfather. "He was everything" to his wife of nearly 52 years and loved being outdoors whether fishing or taking excellent care of his home and yard. Bobby grew up going to church with his mother and recently rekindled his devotion to Christ and was baptized by his pastor.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Sally Johnson; son, Aaron (Lucretia) Johnson; granddaughters, Alyssa (Nick) Kalb and Haylee Johnson (fiancé Levi Abbott); great granddaughter, Lenora LuAnn Kalb; sister, Ann Kamer; brother, Herb Johnson; brother-in-law, Roy Lawson; and his loving extended family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Jim (Freda) Johnson; sister, Shirley Lawson; brother-in-law, Lovell Kamer; and sister-in-law, Donna Johnson.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 13 at 2:00 pm at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus with Pastor Mike Greenler officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 1:00 pm until the service begins.
The Johnson family thanks the staffs of Bucyrus Hospital and Avita Hospice for the wonderful care given to Bobby. Memorial donations can be made payable to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and given at the funeral home. Memories and photos can be shared on Bobby's page at www.wisefuneral.com
