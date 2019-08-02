|
|
Brian J. Steinhilber
BUCYRUS - Brian James Steinhilber, 58 passed away Wednesday July 31, 2019 at Heartland of Bucyrus following a brief battle with cancer. Brian was born June 28, 1961 in Bucyrus to the late James Steinhilber and Eileen (Corfman) Steinhilber who survives. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by grandparents James and Irene Steinhilber, Fred and Hilda Corfman, Jim and Fredia Johnson, and friend Mark Kuenzli.
Brian is also survived by wife Pamela (Johnson) Steinhilber whom he married February 3, 1990; two sons Jeffery (Amanda) Steinhilber of Bucyrus and Tony Steinhilber of Marion; seven grandchildren, Naomi, Trenton, Conner, Lyndsay, Trever, Eleanor, and Evelyn all of Bucyrus; brother Tim (Lisa) Steinhilber of New Jersey; two sisters Alisa Steinhilber of Seattle, WA and Cindy (Mark) Light of Bucyrus; two sister in laws Debbie Vaughn of Florida and Gina Smith of Bucyrus; brother in law Jim Johnson of Bucyrus; as well as many nieces and nephews-with one extra special great niece Serenity Alvarez in which he held a big spot in his heart and loved to make her laugh.
Brian was a member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church on Knauss Road where he formerly served as a Deacon and Council President. He also was a farm bureau member. Brian worked at Timken in Bucyrus as an Electrician and retired after 30 years. He took pride in his work and in his work attendance, missing only one day.
Brian graduated from Wynford High School in 1979 and the OSU Agricultural Tech College in 1981. Brian loved taking his family once a year on a big vacation and recently purchased a winter getaway in Oahu, Hawaii for himself and Pam.
The family will receive friends at the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home on Saturday from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm and 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday at 2:00 pm in the Martin Luther Lutheran Church. Memorials may be made to the Martin Luther Lutheran Church or Bucyrus Little League in lieu of flowers. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Aug. 2, 2019