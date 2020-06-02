Brianna Shaleen Thoman
Bucyrus - Brianna Shaleen Thoman, age 22, passed away unexpectedly May 31. Brianna was born to Robert Thoman and Barbara Boothe January 23, 1998 in Galion Ohio. She is preceded in death by great grandmother, Martha Davis and her fur baby Isis.
Brianna is survived by mother, Barbara Boothe; father, Robert Thoman; sister, Heidi Thoman; brother, Dillon Thoman; niece, Elena Thoman whom she loved very much; maternal grandmother, Mabel (Cliff Huffman) Davis; maternal grandfather, Gary Boothe; paternal grandmother, Sandra McGuire; grandfather figure, Thurman Spurlock; her roommate and friend, Heather; and her boyfriend Mason Olmstead.
Brianna had attended Bucyrus High School. She has been working at BPT for over a year. Brianna recently took a trip to Florida, she loved it there and took many hikes. She enjoyed nights out getting CiCi's Pizza with friends. She spent lots of time with her niece and family. She had the most beautiful smile and had a way of lighting up any room she walked into.
Visiting hours are 11AM-1PM Saturday June 6, at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home. Memorials may be made through the funeral home. Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in Telegraph-Forum from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.