|
|
Bub Penix
Nevada - Bub Penix, age 62, of rural Nevada, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home, on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Bub was born on September 2, 1957 in Marion, Ohio, to Henry F. and Edith E. (Brown) Penix, both of whom are deceased. He was married for 41 years to Brenda Terry. They were married on December 24, 1978 in Marion, and she survives.
He is also survived by his children: Sabrina (Jeremy) Craycraft of Caledonia, Brandi (Chris) Burns of Nevada, Becky (Jason) Sexton of Nevada, and Terry Penix of Marion. 8 grandchildren: Kaleb, Alexis, Zane, Cali, Aaron, Kylie, Jacob and Abby, and 3 step grandchildren, Austin, Dylan, and Jerchio.
Bub also is survived by a brother: Jeff (Kay) Penix of Waldo, and a sister, Cheryl (Tom) Skaggs of Morral. Along with his extended family, Ted and Thomas Shifflet of Marion, and Kenny and Teresa Foulk of Bellefontaine, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his sister Mary Penix.
Bub loved to read, loved to ride, and loved to have a good time.
He enjoyed watching tv, listening to classic rock, telling jokes, following the Cincinnati Bengels, and his Harley.
He especially loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. He will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life service will be announced and held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Bub Penix and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home at 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum & Marion Star from May 22 to May 23, 2020