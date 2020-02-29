Services
Evans Funeral Home
314 E. Main St.
Norwalk, OH 44857
(419) 668-1469
Burdette "Rooster" (Bud) Day

Burdette "Rooster" (Bud) Day Obituary
Burdette (Bud) "Rooster" Day

Norwalk - Burdette (Bud) "Rooster" Day, age 86 of Norwalk passed away Friday February 28, 2020 at Whispering Hills Nursing Home in Mt Vernon, Ohio with his daughter by his side.

He was born on March 6, 1933 in Bucyrus Ohio. The son of Dorthea (Day) Hildebrand. He served in the US Army and retired from Conrail Railroad.

He is survived by his 2 daughters, Jennifer (Brian) Kessler & Pattie (Bob) Perkins; three step children, Minta Sanchez, Maria (Jose) DeLeon and Steve Sanchez. He was blessed with numerous grandchildren & great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Manuela (Garza) Day; infant daughter, Monica Lee Day; mother, Dorthea (Day) Hildebrand; and three brothers, Terry Hildebrand, Marshal Hildebrand and Robert Allen Hildebrand.

Friends may call Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E Main street Norwalk, OH. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow with military honors at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Licking County, 2269 Cherry Valley Road, Newark, Ohio 43055.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
