Burnest L. Ginn Jr.
Bloomville - Burnest L. Ginn Jr., 82 of Bloomville passed away on Sunday July 12, 2020 at home. Burnest was born August 8, 1937 in Vanceburg, KY to the late Burnest L. Ginn Sr. and Dorothy (Claxton) Askins. He was married August 8, 1937 to Judy G. (Ridgeway) Ginn who preceded him in death on December 8, 2018. He was also preceded in death by infant son Kenneth and granddaughter Michelle Ginn.
Burnest is survived by children Tina Ginn, Burnest L. Ginn III, Michael (Brittany Horner-fiance') Ginn, and Lori (Doug) Hoffbauer; grandchildren Michael (Shana) Ginn, Mathew (Monica) Ginn, Kalila Ginn, Christopher (Beth Bryant) Ginn, Joshua Hoffbauer, Melissa Hoffbauer, and Jacob (Keshia) Hoffbauer; great grandchildren Lyric, Haley, Lillian, Zoe, Marlee, Mya, Callie, Hayden, Kierra, Callie, and Memphis; aunts Georgie Litteral and Dolly Bigelow; as well as numerous siblings, nieces, and nephews.
Burnest retired from Swan Rubber in 1996 after working more than 40 years. He formerly was a member of the Bucyrus Moose Lodge and enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting, and working on Volkswagons.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with burial to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com