Callie I Honaker
Bucyrus - Callie Irene Honaker, 91 of Bucyrus went to be with the Lord on Sunday November 24, 2019 at home. Callie Irene was born January 14, 1928 in Swords Creek, VA to the late Pled and Callie (Vance) Pinion. She was married December 9, 1946 to Willie C. Honaker who preceded her in death March 31, 1988. She was also preceded in death by son William in 1980; brothers Estil, Porter, Ferrell, and Arnold Pinion as well as sisters, her twin Lola Loriene Musslewhite, Lucy Smith, Ruth Strouth, Frances Smith, Virginia Pinion, and June Pinion.
Callie Irene is survived by grandsons Matthew (Alice) Honaker of Iberia and Jason (Becky) Honaker of Nevada; great grandchildren Billy, Kirsten, Austin, and Kenzie; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Callie Irene for many years was the Pastor of Pentecostal Church of Praise as well as working over 40 years at Swan Rubber. She loved the Lord and her church very much.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with Burial to follow at Crawford County Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019