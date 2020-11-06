Calvin W. Shifley
Bucyrus - Calvin Woodrow Shifley died on November 4, 2020, in Huntersville, North Carolina, at the age of 95, after recently moving from Bucyrus to the Charlotte, North Carolina area to be near family. He was born on March 15, 1925, the oldest of seven children, to Hattie Edna (Hieber) and Charles Elic Shifley in Crawford County, Chatfield Township, on Brokensword Road.
He married Velda M. (Wiseman) Shifley on December 29, 1956. Together, Calvin and Velda built their house in Bucyrus, where they made a home for their three sons: Dr. Rick L. Shifley (wife, Susan Paro) of Boston, Massachusetts; The Rev. Tennyson C. Shifley (wife, Sherry) of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Loren A. Shifley (wife, Terri) of Valencia, California. Calvin and Velda have 5 grandchildren (Colin, Blaine, Allyson, Evan, Taylor) and 4 great grandchildren (Kinsley, Harper, Duke, Brynn).
Calvin was the last surviving member of the 1943 graduating class of North Robinson High School. In Nov. 1944, he was drafted into the United States Army and served in the European Theater during World War II until his honorable discharge on August 24, 1946. He obtained the rank of Staff Sergeant, in the 106th Reconnaissance Troop.
After high school and again upon his return to Bucyrus from serving in WWII, Calvin worked as a salesman at the Bucyrus JC Penney store for 14 years. Many will remember Calvin from his career working at various lumber companies in Bucyrus. During his 11-year employment at the Home Lumber Company, Calvin received his Journeyman Millman certificate in 1951. Calvin enjoyed talking with and helping many people at a sales counter during his 40 years as a salesman and consultant with the O.F. Kime Lumber Company and his 15 years with the Carter Lumber Company—for a total of 66 years working at Bucyrus lumber companies! Calvin was also active in his professional industry, serving as Chairman of the Ohio Lumberman's Association, District 11.
A member of the former Grace United Methodist Church for 75 years, Calvin also served as its custodian for 33 years, in which capacity he engaged many young people to assist in the care and cleaning of the church building. At Grace Church he also served as Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School class teacher, was a member of the Administrative Board and the Ever-Faithful Sunday School Class. In recent years, Calvin was a dedicated member of the Scioto United Methodist Church.
Over the years his positions in community service included elected board member of the Colonel Crawford Local School District, member of the Bucyrus YMCA's former Y's Men Club (where he served for many years on the Bratwurst Festival/Chicken BBQ Committee), and President of the Colonel Crawford High School Band Boosters. Calvin was honored with "lifetime membership" status on the Bucyrus Salvation Army Advisory Board, having been a member since 1958.
Calvin is also survived by two siblings, Orlo Shifley of South Bend, Indiana, and Mary Yanka of New Washington. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Arthur, Herbert, John, and Charles F. Shifley; sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Evelyn Shifley; brothers-in-law, James Yanka, Harold Albright, Ralph Detwiler, and Don Noggle; and nephew, Robert Detwiler. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Eileen (Detwiler) Noggle, Carrol Albright, Maxine Shifley, and Penny Shifley.
Visitation will be at the Wise Funeral Home, in Bucyrus on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 10:00am to 12 Noon. (Please wear masks. Social distancing will be observed.) A graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Bucyrus at 2:00pm, also on Thursday, November 12, with the Rev. Tennyson C. Shifley officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made payable to Scioto United Methodist Church, Bucyrus Salvation Army, American Legion "Gifts for Yanks," or Christ Concord-Christ Lutheran and given at the services or mailed to Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820.
Caring for the family are Heritage Funeral and Cremation Services of Matthews, NC (www.heritagecares.com
) and Wise Funeral Service of Bucyrus (www.wisefuneral.com
).