Carl E. Feichtner
Chatfield - Carl E. Feichtner, age 90, resident of rural Chatfield, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Altercare Nursing Home in Bucyrus. He was born on July 6, 1929, in Chatfield Township, to the late Clarence and Edna (Striker) Feichtner.
Carl graduated from Chatfield High School, class of 1947, where he was Salutatorian of the class. He then went into the Army, proudly serving his country during the Korean War. Almost 64 years ago, he established the family farm, where he was a dairy and grain farmer and worked also as a truck driver. Carl enjoyed playing cards, especially Euchre, dominos, and crossword puzzles. He was a member of the Nazareth Lutheran Church in Chatfield, where he served on the cemetery board, an active member of the American Legion Post 405, a volunteer for the Chatfield Fire Department, Golden Gems, Elks, and a faithful blood donor for the American Red Cross.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Joyce (Hartschuh) Feichtner, whom he married on February 25, 1956; son, Glen Feichtner of New Washington; three daughters, Deb (Ron) Gerhart of Bucyrus, Linda (Richard) Conkle of Ashland, Vickie (Tim) Weise of Fort Myers, Florida; six grandchildren, Nick (Alyxandra) Gerhart, Tony Gerhart, Cory Nolen, Kyle, Madalynn, and Megan Conkle; a sister, Doris Kallas of Dayton; and a brother-in-law, Welden Auck of New Washington.
In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Feichtner; a sister, Martha Auck; a sister-in-law, Marguerite Feichtner; and a brother-in-law, Nick Kallas.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Nazareth Lutheran Church, in Chatfield, at 10:00 am, until the time of the funeral at 11:00 am, where Gene Luidhardt, SAM, will officiate. Burial will follow at Nazareth Lutheran Cemetery in Chatfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chatfield Volunteer Fire Department, Nazareth Lutheran Cemetery Association, National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation, or Donor's Choice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019