Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6811
Carl J. Lohr Sr.


1953 - 2020
Carl J. Lohr Sr. Obituary
Carl Jay Lohr Sr., 67, of Bucyrus died at his home on Friday, May 8, 2020 following an extended heart illness.

He was born at home in Crawford County on January 21, 1953 to the late Ralph L. and Geneivie E. (Hornavius) Lohr.

For much of Carl's life, he had a knack and passion for working on small engines. In fact, out of all the jobs he's worked, he found the most joy in helping a friend or family member with an automotive or lawn mower repair. When not tinkering in his garage, Carl kept busy working on his lawn, as he was very particular of it's appearance. When his kids were young, they shared many good times fishing at various hot spots and hunting mushrooms.

Carl enjoyed his many conversations with close friends and he will be remembered for his kettle cooking; chili being his specialty. He had quite the sense of humor and wasn't afraid to pick or poke fun at others. He liked to relax to old country music and cherished the comfort and companionship offered by his dog, Buddy.

Carl is survived by his children, Carl (Jenny) Lohr Jr., Emily (Tim) Detillion and Heather (Eddie) Burton; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as two sisters, Norma (Harold) Corfman and Carole (Chris) Allshouse. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherry Lohr and siblings, Steve, Roy, Bob, David, Jenny Ann and Charlotte.

Though no public services will be held, friends may honor his memory with a contribution to a . These gifts will be accepted through Wise Funeral Service, who assisted with his cremation arrangements. Expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from May 9 to May 11, 2020
