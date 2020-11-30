1/1
Carl Richard Gingery
Carl Richard Gingery

Bucyrus - Carl Richard Gingery, 71, passed in peace on Wednesday, November 26, 2020. He was the son of the late Richard and Ruth (Leader) Gingery.

He is survived by his previous wife and dear friend, Barbara Vanover Gray; sister, Judy Brinkman; brother, Paul Gingery, along with in-laws, Greg and Alice.

He was a loving and devoted father of Amy Gingery, Joel and Allison Spitzer; grandfather to Kennedy, Camden, Stella, Liam, Gebin, Seth and great grandfather to Elise. He is further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Carl will be fondly remembered by friends and family as a humorous, loving father, grandfather and friend. He was a retiree of The Timken Company.

Family and friends may visit at the Secor Funeral Home in New Washington, Ohio on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 5:30 p.m.




Published in Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
