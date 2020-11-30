Carmen Lee Gervais
Bucyrus - Carmen Lee Gervais, 93 of Bucyrus passed away after complications from Covid19 on Saturday November 28, 2020. She lived at Carlisle Place where she had six years of exceptional care. Carmen was born June 12, 1927 in Iroquois, New Brunswick, Canada to the late Fred Lee and Eugenia (Lajoie) Martin. She was married August 5, 1952 to John Jerome Gervais who preceded her in death. Carmen is survived by three children, Richard Gervais (Patricia Fisher) of Olmsted Falls; Lee (Gene Stemp) Gervais of Seattle, WA; and Joan (Keith) Attwood of Traverse City, MI; five grandchildren Bryan (Ashley) Gervais, Sarah (Lucas) Vanderkleed, Lindsay (Nick) Arndt, Avery Gervais, Leslie (Ryan) Gusching and nine great grandchildren Evan and Connor Gusching, Lily, Tyler, and Molly Arndt, Amos and Arlo Vanderkleed, Farrin and Landry Gervais.
Carmen was also preceded in death by three brothers Fred Lee, Gerald Lee and Roger Martin of Canada, and her sister, Irena Cyr of Maine. And she is survived by two brothers, Jean-Guy Martin of Canada, and Albert Martin of Maine.
Carmen attended college in Canada and graduated with a two year business degree. She moved to Bucyrus with her husband in 1952 and was a homemaker as well as she worked part time for Avon. She became a U.S. Citizen in 1956. Carmen was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the Catholic Ladies of Columbus. She enjoyed volunteering for church functions as well as helping the Red Cross with the Blood Mobile. She was an avid Cleveland Indians Fan and also bowled in league for several years.
Carmen's greatest joy in life was family and friends. Her french chatter was nonstop with a great accent. She became an enthusiast of adult coloring, and was a bright, positive addition to Carlisle Place. She loved having visitors and sitting on the porch together. She always made her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren feel special and loved. Going for walks with family and neighbors was also something she enjoyed. Visiting relatives in Canada and Maine was very important to Carmen. She always made sure that everyone was taken care of which made her day. She had such a big heart and cared for so many people. She "love the bird" that came to her feeder.
A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the local Red Cross or Holy Trinity Church. The Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com