Carol I. Reed
Bucyrus - Carol Irene Reed, 75, of Nevada, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Columbus following a brief illness.
She was born July 24, 1944 in Bucyrus to the late Virgil and Pauline (Caldwell) Schieber and was a 1962 graduate of Holmes Liberty High School. A mutual friend introduced Carol to Donald F. Reed Jr. and on July 8, 1967, they were married. They shared nearly 45 years of marriage until his passing in 2012.
Carol lived life with a positive outlook on everything and was constantly doing something. It's said that she worked two jobs much of her married life, but she never considered caring for her husband and children as a job, she simply loved doing for others and they were her everything. She did work a short time at Timken before taking a job at GE where she worked 30 plus years before her retirement.
Carol loved time spent with family and did her part to keep the gatherings as large as possible, especially when it came to Thanksgiving and Christmas. She enjoyed baking and will be remembered for her famous chocolate chip cookies and homemade apple pies.
Carol and Don shared many travels and created countless memories with family and friends at Wilson's Beach and their membership at Bay Pointe. There was a lot boating, cookouts, playing cards, and socializing. They also enjoyed many trips to the Carolinas, Florida, and Tennessee. Carol was in constant communication with her lifelong friends and former high school classmates and she cherished their annual pool parties. She had a huge heart for all animals and loved tending to her flowers. When not on the go, she could often be found working a jigsaw or crossword puzzle, word search, or reading book after book.
She will be deeply missed by her two children, Doni (Rachel) Reed and their three children, Cameron, Carter, and Carson, and Tonya (Nakia) Petersen and their daughter, Makayla; stepdaughter, Stephanie Lawler and her three children, Ashleigh, Daniel, and Haddie; siblings, Janie (Terry) Nichols, David (Shirley) Schieber, and Joe (Alice) Schieber; brother-in-law, Steve (Nancy) Reed; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Carol was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, David Reed.
Please join Carol's family at her graveside in Oakwood Cemetery on Wednesday, July 1 where her funeral will be held at 1:00 pm with Certified Life Celebrant, Mark Dettmer officiating.
Because of Carol's big heart towards animals, it's fitting that donations be made payable to either, Humane Society Serving Crawford County or North Shore Animal League of America. These gifts will be accepted through Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus who assisted with her cremation or at the cemetery on the day of her service. Expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in Telegraph-Forum from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.