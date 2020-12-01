Carol Kay Sharick
Ashland - Carol Kay Sharick age 78, of Ashland, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Crystal Care Center. She was born September 6, 1942 in Crawford County, the daughter of the late Howard C. and Vida F. (Green) Shank. Carol was a 1960 graduate of Sulphur Springs High School. Carol had lived most all of her life in Ashland, where she was a Homemaker and had been employed as a Nurses Aid at various nursing homes. She enjoyed Crochet and crafting.
On June 2, 1960 Carol married John Wilbert Sharick who preceded her in death in 1992. Survivors include her children, Howard (Jodi Ables) Sharick of Nankin, Randy Sharick of Ashland, Candy Sharick of Ashland, and Dale (Cynthia) Sharick of Girard, OH.; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sister, Irene (Tom) Martin of Tiro, OH.; and brother, Kenneth (Lehua) Shank of Minden, Nevada.
Funeral services will be held at Heyl Funeral Home on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Don Earlenbaugh officiating. Burial will follow at Nankin Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.heylfuneralhome.com
