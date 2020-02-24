|
Carol Reeder
Bucyrus - Carol (Keiter) Reeder, 86 of Bucyrus passed away on Saturday February 22, 2020 at Westbrook Assisted Living in Upper Sandusky. Carol was born December 1, 1933 in Sulphur Springs, OH to the late Joseph Daniel and Gladys Lucille (Looker) Keiter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sons Donald and Troy Angel, Thomas Brady; sisters Eleanor Dorsey and Peggy Murphy; brothers Ralph, Calvin, Russell, Charles, and Kenneth Keiter.
Carol is survived by daughter Tamara (Donald) Boger of Bucyrus; grandchildren Laura (Mike) Marling, Jason Brady, Bradi (Ryan) Feichtner and Meggie Meara; step grandchild Megan Engle and her son Braylen; great grandchildren Carrissa, Shelby, Ryan, Jessyca, Alyssa, Maddie, Michael, Charleigh, Graham, Parker, and Adia; brother Donald (Lois) Keiter; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Carol lived her entire life in this area and attended Sulphur Springs High School. She was a member of the former First Christian Church. Carol loved garage sales, family, friends, special girls at Westbrook and her great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be on Friday at 12 noon held at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home and burial to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc. and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020