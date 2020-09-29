1/1
Carolyn Sue Smith
Carolyn Sue Smith

BUCYRUS - Carolyn "Susie" Smith, 73, passed peacefully Monday, September 28, 2020 at Heartland of Bucyrus where she had been lovingly cared for over the past seven plus years.

She was born May 29, 1947 in Reno, Nevada to the late George G. and Dora M. (Bailey) Lynn. Carolyn grew up in Columbus and was a 1965 graduate of Central High School. During her high school years, she performed as a concert pianist and actively played until family became her first priority. Even then, as her grandchildren grew, she often played for them and shared her knowledge of the piano.

Susie worked as a waitress and at a few factories over the years but concluded her work career as a Quality Control Inspector with Geauga Plastics in Crestline. Everything Susie did was for the benefit of her family and anyone who was a friend, she considered her own. There were many quality meals shared and they often played various card games together. She cherished visits to the family farm in Sunbury and will certainly be remembered for her hugs that did not end. She just wanted others to know how much they were loved. She was a member of the Women of the Moose, loved playing solitaire, doing word searches and enjoyed BINGO.

She is survived by children, Robert Smith III, Michelle Jones, and Jennifer Smith; grandchildren, Jaclyne "Nikki" (Adam Solze) Jones, Christopher (Morgan) Jones, Cassandra "Cassie" (Ryan Oswald) Smith, Candie (Jason) Knecht, and Brandon Gobrecht; eight great grandchildren and a son-in-law, John Gobrecht.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, Mark David Smith; daughter, Jodi Gobrecht; brother, Jack Edwards; and a sister, Peggy Berridge.

Services for Susie will be private, however those wishing to remember her can do so by sharing a memory on her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.

Donations can be made payable to the Alzheimer's Association or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. These gifts will be accepted through Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820.






Published in Telegraph-Forum from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
